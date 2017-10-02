Robin Louie Aulick, 54

Robin Louie Aulick, age 54, passed away on September 27, 2017 in Scottsbluff, NE. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life, with military honors, will take place at 2 pm, Thursday, October 5 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering, NE with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. A luncheon will follow the service and all are welcome to stay. Burial will take place at East Lawn Cemetery, Minatare, NE at a later date. Arrangements were assisted by Gering Memorial Chapel in Gering, NE.

Robin was born on September 18, 1963 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Jerry and Millie Aulick. He graduated Gering High School in 1982 and proudly entered the United States Marine Corps the following fall. He was a Personal Service Records Clerk based in Camp Lejeune NC from 1982-1986. During his service, he was deployed to the Mediterranean twice. Robin was awarded with a Good Conduct Medal, Rifle badge-Expert, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and a Letter of Appreciation. His final rank was E4 Corporal.

After honorably discharging from the Marines, Robin continued his education and received an AAS Electronics Engineering degree from Durham Technical Institute, Durham, NC and a BS Business Management degree from Shaw University Raleigh, NC.

Robin was a very skilled and respected Traffic Signal Electronics Technician, working throughout the Raleigh/Durham, NC region for many years.

Due to illness and a desire to be closer to family, Robin relocated back to the Scottsbluff/Gering area in February 2016.

Robin was kindhearted, compassionate and a very witty man. He would light up a room and could make friends instantly, yet he labeled himself “shy.” He loved animals and all of his pets were rescues. He loved to cook and bar-b-que and had every gadget imaginable in his kitchen.

He will be greatly missed by his Parents: Jerry and Millie Aulick of Gering, NE, Sister and Brother-in-law: Sherri and Darwin Carlson of Scottsbluff, NE, Niece: Kirstyn Eckland and her husband, Travis of Colorado Springs, CO, and Niece: Kylie Carlson of Colorado Springs, CO, Aunt: Kathryn Weller of Pine Bluffs, Cousins: Steve, Donna, Jeff, Shannon, Jason and Jessica Weller, all of the Pine Bluffs, WY Cousins: Bonnie Loy, Jody Chicoine and husband, John, all of Sarasota, FL.

Memorials may be given to the Semper Fi Fund in memory of Robin L. Aulick. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.