Rodney D. Johnson, 66, Hereford, Co.

Rodney D. Johnson, 66, of Hereford, CO, died at his home in Hereford on Friday, September 28, 2018. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 in the Salem Cemetery at Lindbergh, Wyoming. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com com to view Rodney’s Tribute wall and leave condolences and messages for the family. Memorials may be given to the family. The services for Rodney have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Rodney Dean Johnson, of Hereford, Colorado was born on November 7, 1951 and relinquished his fight with cancer on September 28th, of 2018. Rod was the oldest, and only, son of Carl and Anita (Fuqua) Johnson. He is survived by his mother Anita, three sisters, Rhonda Bowman, Barbara Duggan, and Tamara Konig, five children Jeremiah, Jennifer, Sean, Brett, Catherine, plus seven grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Carl Johnson.

Rod was a graduate of Berthoud High School in Berthoud, Colorado. He then traveled to the western slope town of Glenwood Springs, Colorado where he attended Colorado Mountain College, and subsequently earned a degree in animal science, all the while launching his tenure as a bullrider. His thirst for knowledge was insatiable, and he went back to school again in later years to obtain first, his paramedic license, then his pilots license. He was extremely proud of them both.

Rod had many passions throughout his life. First of which, were his children and grandchildren. The second, was farming and ranching, which he did along side his father, and later his sisters on the family dairy and ranch. Ranching came naturally to him, and it was something he enjoyed throughout his life. When ranching times were lean, he would always find some other profession to be passionate about. These varied from driving a cement truck, and various other trucking adventures hauling everything from cows to frozen foods all across the country. He spent several years as a paramedic in Denver Colorado, where he worked right downtown, and never shied away from telling some of those stories. He also worked in the maintenance department at Casper College where he became a great welder and fabricator, where his incredible math skills were a great asset. He also drove the activities bus for Casper College, carrying a much more precious cargo to far reaches of the country. He loved all his varied experiences, the knowledge he gleaned from them, and the lifelong friends he met along the way.

Rod will be forever missed for his knowledge and his wisdom, his charisma, and his wry sense of humor.