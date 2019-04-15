Rodney L. Feeser, 65, Gering

Rodney L Feeser, 65 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff.

His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering with Pastor Richard Neugebauer officiating. A reception will follow at the American Legion in Gering. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rodney was born on October 29, 1953 in Hastings, Nebraska to Gerald W “Bill” and Verna Mae (Uden) Feeser. He graduated from Gering High School in 1972. He drove truck for Pamida and worked at the Great Western Sugar Factory. Later years he did various odd jobs and lawn work.

He was a member of American Legion. Rodney enjoyed boating, water-sking and fishing.

Survivors include his loving mother Verna; aunt Wilma Stratman and cousins Ed and Tom Stratman and Gerald Uden.

He is preceded in death by his father, both grandparents and aunts and uncles.