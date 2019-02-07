Roger Leafgreen, Scottsbluff

Roger Leafgreen of Scottsbluff died at his home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Cremation has taken place. Roger struggled with multiple medical problems in his last years. Roger was born July 13, 1946 and grew up in Minatare and later moved to Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1964. After high school he went to work for Barney’s Electric and became a licensed electrician. He then went back to school graduating from Chadron State with a business degree. Roger worked in the lighting business in Colorado for several companies and also worked for two national lighting companies as a sales representative. He also served in the National Guard. Roger loved his pets Duffy and Sophie. Roger married Kathy Burda and later Barbara Sherman.

Roger is survived by his brother Douglas (Melody) of Gering, children Toby (Robin) and children, Nicole (Jonathan) Hoesch and children. Susan (Mark) Masterton of Scottsbluff, children Lindsey (Matt) Mahan and children, and Allen Masterton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Lenora Leafgreen.

His memorial service will be this Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church at 1812 Avenue I in Scottsbluff at 2:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the family or Panhandle Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to those who provided care and kindness to Roger during his difficult time.