Romelia “Ruby” Mata, Scottsbluff

The skies have parted and the heavens have gained a fearless warrior.

Romelia “Ruby” Mata was born to Felipe and Petra Mata in Roswell, New Mexico on November 23, 1944 and went home to help our Lord watch over his flock on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Scottsbluff NE.

For those wishing to honor Ruby, the Ruby Mata Memorial Account has been set up to help cover the costs of her burial at Platte Valley National Bank.

Ruby was a fire ball from the day she entered this world. As a young girl, she attended school until the 3rd grade when she left school to help her mother and father work in the migrant fields and watch over her younger brother and sisters while her mom, dad and older sister were off working. She met her husband to be at the young age of 11 and they were married at the age of 16. She spent her early married years migrating through the country working the different seasons and crops until settling down in Scottsbluff NE in 1968. It was here that she continued living until her time of passing. Over the course of her life, she was blessed with nine children: Manuel Camacho Sr, Phillip Camacho Sr, Angie Camacho, Helen Camacho, George Camacho Sr, Ric Camacho Sr, Anselmo Camacho, Romelia (Nana) Camacho, and Ray Camacho. She often teased about her grandkids and great grandkids, that she was blessed so many times with 40 grand kids and over 56 great grand kids. It was these blessings that made her life complete. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and an “adopted” mother and grandmother to many kids that she had taken care of over the course of her life.

She is survived by her children, her two sisters, Mercy and Janie, and one brother, Ray. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Teresa and Sandra.

For those wishing to visit Ruby and her family a viewing for Ruby Mata will be from 1-7pm on Tuesday at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday. September 27, 2017 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 3102 Ave D in Scottsbluff, NE. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.