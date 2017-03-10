Ronald “Butch” E. Spath, 78, Gering

Ronald “Butch” E. Spath, 78 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, March 08, 2017 at Scottsbluff Rehab & Care Center after a brief battle of pancreatic cancer.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Chuck Wagon Church with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. At his request, cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family, 1418 Bryant Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 to be designated at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ronald was born January 8, 1939 in Scottsbluff to Betty Frahm. He attended Gering pubic schools and graduated from Hay Springs High School. He worked at the Skully Truck Stop for numerous years. He later drove truck for various companies and retired in 2010. He married the love of his life, Doris J Fenning on August 15, 1960 and to this union five children were born Terri, Lisa, Brenda, Jeffrey and Jason.

Ronald enjoyed watching western tv shows and movies, riding motorcycles with his grandson Jaime, going to gun shows and mechanic work.

He is survived by his children Terri Spath, Lisa Spath, Brenda Spath, Jeff Spath and Jason Spath; grandchildren Ashley (Steve) Suhr, Chelsea Spath, Jaime Spath and Gunnar Spath-Cannon; 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris 2011, brother Mike Romell and sister Sandy Briggs.

The family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff at Regional West Hospice and Scottsbluff Rehab & Care Center for the wonderful care that was given for their father.