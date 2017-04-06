Ronald D. Reifschneider, 70, Minatare

Ronald D. Reifschneider. 70 of Minatare, NE passed away Tuesday April 4th, 2017 with loved ones at his side after a brief battle with cancer.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Friday from 1-5 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with family service at 5p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Arrids Acres to be designated by his family.

Ron was born on January 21, 1947 at rural Bayard, Nebraska son of Alex H and Emma (Maier) Reifschneider. He was raised and educated in Minatare, NE. Graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1965. He also attended Denver Automotive Institute in Denver, Colorado in 1966.

He farmed in the Minatare, Scottsbluff and Mitchell area from 1968-1994, raising sugar beets, beans, corn and alfalfa. He was High Ten sugar producer for the Scottsbluff District in 1977. Shortly after high school, he worked for Magnolia Mobile Homes 1966-1967. After retiring from farming in 1994, Ron worked for Case IH as a salesman for a short time. In 1995, he worked at Gering Irrigation District for 2 years. In 1997, he went to work for Farmer Irrigation District as an equipment operator and ditch rider. Ron liked working with water and the farmers that he knew all over the area. In 1999, Ron went to work for his brother Dennis, regional manager for Furst McNess Company in Gering, NE, hauling feed over the road with his semi-tractor trailer.

Ron also drove rehaul semi for Great Western and Western Sugar hauling beets several winters. From the time, he was about 26 years 1976 to 2000. He then semi-retired to help farm the Farm & Ranch museum until 2003. He was one of a few who formed the original museum now called the Legacy of the Plains. He implemented the Antique Tractor show for many years at the Scottsbluff County Centennial. His most memorable time was having Senator Bob Kerry drive his Farmall F-30 during his campaign event. He was also on the Board of Directors for a short time at Lake Minatare School District.

Ron had numerous hobbies from a time when in grade school starting with collecting just about anything that was old coins, stamps, old machinery, tractors, old cars, hot rods, and riding his son’s Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed traveling to the Black Hills to visit his daughter and spend time together. He won many ribbons and awards at several parades with various tractors. His favorite tractor was driving the museum’s 1895 Waterloo Steam Engine and explaining how it works to several school students throughout the area. Ron learned to work hard from the time he was in the 4th grade. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous at Arrids Acres Scottsbluff with over 40 years sobriety.

Survived by his love of his life, Peggy Hall. Earlene mother of his children, Ryan(Michelle) of Mitchell, Ne and Kim(Phil) of Custer, SD. Chloey and Keegan Reifschneider of Scottsbluff, NE. Dennis(Connie) Reifschneider of Windsor, CO and sister Janet(Alvin Rhamig) of Gering, NE and numerous aunts and uncles nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Emma Reifschneider, brother Alvin Reifschneider.