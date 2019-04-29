Ronald E. Cassell, 70, Oshkosh

Ronald E. Cassell, 70, of Oshkosh, NE died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Omaha Veterans Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh, NE with Pastor Janie Freeman of the Oshkosh United Methodist Church officiating. Military graveside services will follow at his final resting place, the Oshkosh City Cemetery.

He was born July 29, 1948 to Francis C. and Julia M. (Ostrom) Cassell. He attended school in Sutherland, NE. He joined the US Army in September 1967 and served his country in Vietnam. He married Sharon Rice in December 1972, and to this union one son, Adam Nathaniel, was born in June 1976.

Ron was employed at NPPD Gerald Gentleman Station at Sutherland, NE and later for Harry Cross Well Drilling, in the Oshkosh area, for many years.

Survivors include his son, Adam N. Cassell of Boiling Springs, SC. Sisters; Kay (Rex) Redden of North Platte, Shirley (Ron) Blacklock of North Platte, Patty (Ron) Behrens of Omaha. Brothers; Ken (Pam) Cassell of North Platte, and Allen Cassell of Ogallala. Nephews; Bobby Holloway, Darren Holloway, David Purdy, Bill Westfahl, Brian Cassell, Scott Cassell and Ryan Cassell. Nieces; Melissa Davidian, Linda Anderson, Kari Wagner and Julie Cassell. And also many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Brother, David Cassell.