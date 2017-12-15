Ronald Glau, Gering

After courageously fighting pancreatic cancer for two years, Ronald Glau passed away in the early morning on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at his home in Gering surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 18, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, with a reception to follow at the Robidoux Center located at 585 Five Rocks Road, Gering. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ron’s life. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bjorling and the staff at the Oncology Center as well as Regional West Hospice, especially Jan, Rebecca, Mary Sue, Nichole and Char. Donations can be sent in lieu of flowers, to Festival of Hope and/or Regional West Hospice on behalf of Ronald Glau. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Ron was born on September 19, 1949 to Frank and Elizabeth (Davis) Glau. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1968 and received his Associates Degree in 1970 from Western Nebraska Community College. He worked at Lockwood, Cabela’s, and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution impacting numerous people’s lives for the better.

Ron married the love of his life, Debra Ramig, on December 23, 1972. Ronald was a great family man and a loving father to both his children. During and after the time his son was active in the Boy Scouts of America, Ron served as Scout Leader and volunteered in many other capacities. He had a passion for Husker Football and the sport of baseball, traveling numerous times per season to see the Rockies play in Denver and other stadiums around the country, always with his love, Debra. Ron enjoyed traveling, especially to see the ocean and his children in the various locations where they’ve lived. We will always remember his passion for life, humor, and love for his family and friends.

Ron is survived by his wife, Debra Glau; daughter, Elizabeth Glau (Mac Alshaarawi) of Portland, OR; son, Lucas Glau (Heather Smith) of Denver, CO; brothers, David Glau (Joyce) of El Dorado Hills, CA and Denis Glau of Scottsbluff; mother-in-law, Delores Ramig; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Roxanne Armfield, Michele Soren (Dan), Toni Ramig and Rory Ramig (Mindi); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth.