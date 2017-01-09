Ronald L. Leisy, 66, Scottsbluff

Ronald L. Leisy, 66, of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, January 5, 2017. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials may be given to Festival of Hope. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Ron was born November 9, 1950 at Clay Center, KS to Alvin L. and Laona (Currie) Leisy. The family lived at Meltonville, KS for the first two years of Ron’s life before moving to a ranch south of Alliance. Ron spent a lot of time on horseback as a child, one of his favorite horses was named Judy. He received his education in the Alliance area. Ron married Vickie Hoffer at Alliance. They farmed and ranched with his father for five years, before buying an acreage North and East of Alliance. Ron took a missions trip to Tanzania in 1978 to help drill wells for drinking and irrigation water. He lived and worked the ranch until moving into Alliance in 1988.

Ron started trucking for Burton Schmoldt before purchasing his own truck and hauling cattle and hay for several years. While trucking, he met Cindy Andis in Fort Morgan, CO. The couple moved to Scottsbluff in 1992 where they made their home until his death.

Ron especially enjoyed attending the Leisy Family Reunion each year. He enjoyed cattle, trucking, hunting, joking and teasing others, fellowship with this numerous coffee friends, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He never met a stranger.

Ron attended the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance and most recently Monument Bible Church in Scottsbluff.

Ron is survived by his wife Cindy; children: Justin (Arianne) Leisy and their children Gavin and Dylan of Windsor, CO, Melissa (Phillip) Taylor and their children Dauze, Kiayah, Mattie, and Tavynn all of Scottsbluff, Stephanie (Ryan) Dalbey and their children Kyler Sides, Jake, Luke, and Addisyn Dalbey all of Bayard, Joe Andis and his daughter Renee Cline both of Scottsbluff, and Michelle Bartholomew and her children Jordyn, Kaydence, Makynna, and Ashlynn all of Jacksonville, NC; his mother Laona Perrin of Bridgeport; brothers Rex Leisy of Broadwater, Bob (Diane) Leisy of Windsor, CO, and Bruce (Karol) Leisy of Leoti, KS; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, a host of friends, and extended family members.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, son Mathieu Leisy, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.