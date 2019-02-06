Ronald Lee Flowers, 71, Gering

Ronald Lee Flowers, 71, of Gering, formerly of Fullerton, CA, passed away Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 at home. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, Feb 8, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ron Nuss-Warren officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ron’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Ron was born on July 19, 1947 in Vernal, UT to Paul and Dorothy (Aud) Flowers. Growing up, he and his family moved quite often as his dad worked the oil fields, finally settling in Nebraska. He attended Scottsbluff High School graduating in 1965. After high school, Ron joined the United States Marines, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. Ron attained the rank of Sergeant and earned numerous medals and commendations.

Ron was very proud of his military service; even though his exposure to Agent Orange took its toll on his health. After his military service, Ron settled in California. He worked at Kirkhill Manufacturing for 40 years until his retirement in 2009. Ron moved back to the area in January of 2019. He was selfless, kind and caring, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for those he loved. Ron will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Ron is survived by his brothers Tom (Sharon) Flowers of Oak Harbor, WA, James (Terri) Flowers of Shelton, WA; sisters Carolyn (Victor) Escamilla of Scottsbluff, NE, Donna (Bill) Leonard of Corona, CA, and Brenda Flowers of Clayton, OK; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special fur babies Nayla, Chewy and Fawn.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents and brothers John, Larry and George.