Ronald Lee Worden, “Jingles”, 73, Mitchell

Ronald Lee Worden, “Jingles”, 73 of Mitchell, passed away at home on November 25, 2017. He was born on May 2, 1944, the third son of Charles and Lucille Worden of Mitchell. He attended Mitchell Public Schools and other than a few years in New Mexico, spent most of his life in the Scottsbluff area. He did janitorial work at Eckhardt’s Cleaners and also worked for the YMCA.

He is survived by brothers Harlan and wife Kelli, of Green River, Wyoming and Jaydee Worden and husband Tim Held of Papillion, NE; and sister, Inabelle Trauernicht of Mitchell, NE. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him including an aunt, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and their children.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, one sister and two brothers. No formal services will be held. Condolences can be sent to Inabelle at 1115 11th Avenue in Mitchell. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.