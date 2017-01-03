Ronald “Ron” M. Foxhoven, 73, Scottsbluff

Ronald “Ron” M. Foxhoven, 73 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, December 28, 2016 at Regional West Medical Center.

A visitation will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 2-4 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Services will be held in Denver, Colorado at Mt Olivet Cemetery. A memorial has been established to the Volunteer Center of Scottsbluff/Gering Soup Kitchen. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Ron was born on September 24, 1943 in Denver, Colorado to Lawrence W. and Katherine G. Foxhoven. He received his early education in the Denver, Colorado schools, graduating from North High School. He married Darlene Montano, later divorcing.

He was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies baseball team.

He is survived by sister and brother-in-law Delores and Rodney Brooks; son and daughter-in-law Ron and Wendy Foxhoven; grandson Trent Foxhoven; nieces Dawne and husband Jeff Wolfe and their children Matthew and Jakob, Lori Johnson and Rhonda and her husband Airic McPherson and their eight children; nephews Chris Brooks and his sons Nicholas and Josh and Norm Johnson and his children Austin, Allison, Rochelle and Christine and numerous of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Michael Foxhoven.