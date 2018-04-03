Ronnie Dean Houck, 62, Scottsbluff

Ronnie Dean Houck, 62, of Scottsbluff, went to be with the Lord on March 31, 2018 at the Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. Online condolences may be left by visiting Ronnie’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Ronnie would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call a sort of offer you can’t refuse, a reunion with family and friends he hasn’t seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he can socialize, dance, fishing and paint. He loved playing with his grandbabies and putting puzzles together in his free time.

Survivors include his daughters Amanda (Rick) Pirnie of Nevada and Laura (William) Heldenbrand of Scottsbluff; sons John Houck of Nebraska and Bryan White; 8 grandchildren; brother Steve (Mary) Houck; sisters Kathy Houck, Susan (Paul) Niegisch, Connie (Jeff) Cleavenger, and Karen Sharclane; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife Debbie Houck, brother J Nelson, sister Sherry Hatfield, and parents Joan (Thomas) Nelson and Melvin (Marilynn) Houck.