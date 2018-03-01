Rosa Marie Reynolds, 80, Bridgeport

Rosa Marie Reynolds, 80, of Bridgeport, died Monday, February 26, 2018 at her home. Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel with a time of remembrance and sharing at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be left by visiting Rosa’s Tribute Page at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Rosa was born August 4, 1937 at Denver, Colorado to Jesse Glen and Florence Pearl (Conley) Beckman, Sr. She moved to Bridgeport, Nebraska where she met the love of her life, Gary Nunn. The couple made their home in Bridgeport where they resided until her death.

Rosa is survived by her son Harlan Robert Lamb of Denver, CO; son-in-law Dan Abel of Broadwater; grandson Dakota Emery Eugene Abel of Bridgeport; sister and brother-in-law Glenna Dene and Ernie Cummings of Weldona, CO; niece Sheri Lynn Cummings of Weldona, CO; grand niece Kimberlyn Collene Cummings of Weldona, CO; and grand nephew Nicholas Arthur Cummings of Weldona, CO.

Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Connie Lorin Abel, grandson Cutter Glendan Lewis Abel, daughter-in-law Judy J. Richardson, and niece Collene Cummings.