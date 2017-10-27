Rosa O. Martinez, 81, Scottsbluff

Rosa O Martinez, 81, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at her home in Scottsbluff. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10:30am and visitation on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 1-6 PM with Rosary at 6PM with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Condolences for the family can be left at www.dugankramer.com

Rosa was born in Hebbronville, TX on March 31, 1936 to Gerardo Sr. and Dora (Gonzalez) Olivarez. They later moved to CC, TX where she grew up with her brother and sister. She lost her father at an early age so her mother raised them with the help of Rosa’s grandparents.

Rosa was a tomboy growing up. She had broken several bones, including her foot, which never healed properly, but that had never got her down. She was an amazing dancer, winning several dance contests. She met the love of her life, “Pete” in TX, where they started their family. Later they migrated to NE as beet laborers, eventually staying in the Morrill, NE.

She was the typical farm wife, working the field, cooking, cleaning, sewing, and raising a large garden every year. Later in life, they moved back to Texas, until ill health forced them to move back closer to their daughter.

Rosa is an avid football fan, especially the Huskers. She loved having the whole family in front of the TV, cheering them on. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by daughter June (Vidal Salazar) Martinez of Scottsbluff, son Gebert (Guerro) Martinez of Texas, son Bob of MN, stepchildren Anastacio and Freddie of CA, Peter (Olivia) Martinez, Sara (Jose) Jaime and Gebert Martinez of Texas.

She is preceded in death by her brother, sister, parents, grandparents, and grandson Gebert.

If there’s a rock n roll Heaven, then Rosa is dancing right now.