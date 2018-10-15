Rosalinda P. Gonzalez, 79, Scottsbluff

Rosalinda P. Gonzalez, 79, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 1-7 PM on Tuesday with a Rosary Service at 6 PM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Rosalinda was born October 5, 1939 at San Antonio, Texas to Jose and Herminia (Rodriguez) Pena. She received her education in San Antonio. She was united in marriage to Isidro R. Gonzalez on May 7, 1953 at Taft, Texas. The family moved to Nebraska in 1953 where they made their home and raised their family. Isidro and Rosalinda renewed their wedding vows in June of 2003 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in honor of their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Rosalinda was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, enjoyed spending time outdoors, cooking, baking, completing word search puzzles, and most especially spending time with her family.

Rosalinda is survived by her children Isidro Jr of Scottsbluff; Maria Enriquez, Hope (Roberto Sr) Cisneros, Carolina Lara, and Yolanda (Pablo Sr) Cervantes all of Scottsbluff, and Norma (Enrique) Rodriguez of San Antonio, TX; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister Lydia (Richard) Torres of San Antonio, TX; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Rosalinda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons Mike and Jesse, daughter and son-in-law Diana and Rosario, Sr. Rosas, four brothers, and two sisters.