The funeral service for Rosaline Ruppel, 85, formerly of Scottsbluff, will be held Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Brad Kihlthau officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Church. Rosaline passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at her home in Georgetown, Texas. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Rosaline was born in Scottsbluff on December 1, 1931 to Conrad and Emma (Kraft) Schmidt. She married Albert Ruppel on December 17, 1950 and to this union three daughters were born: Cheryl, Cynthia and Charlotte. Rosaline had a servant’s heart and faithfully aided her husband and family as a farmwife and homemaker throughout the years. She also taught Sunday school where she shared her love for the Lord.

Rosaline’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joy. She was forgiving, merciful and patient. She had a gift for bringing a special calmness to those around her. She was grateful and content no matter the place or circumstance. Rosaline focused energy into her faith after the passing of her husband in 2013, and was therefore able to sustain and further strengthen her relationship with the Lord.

Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Kembel of Scottsbluff, Cindy (Jon) Brunner of Gering and Charlotte (Mike) Clements of Round Rock, TX; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Betty (Don) Knaub of Scottsbluff; brothers in law, Victor (Dorothy) Ruppel of Scottsbluff and Wilbert (Marlene) Ruppel of Gering; sisters in law, Irene Kampbell of Scottsbluff, Shirley Ruppel of Gering and Betty (Duane) Heimbouch of Scottsbluff; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Rosaline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; grandson, Jeremy Brunner; great granddaughter, Chantel Dolberg; sisters, Ruth Schmidt, Bernice Blanton and Delpha Johnson; and brothers in law, Harold Ruppel and Leo Kampbell.