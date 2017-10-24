Rosario Sanchez, 70, Bridgeport

Rosario Sanchez, 70 of Bridgeport, NE passed away at UC Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO on Sunday, October 22, 2017 with her daughters & family by her side.

Rosario was born of January 9, 1947 in San Francisco, CA to Anita Hernandez. She moved throughout her childhood & lived in California, Florida, Texas, Georgia & Wisconsin before making her home in Nebraska. Rosario attended the High School Equivalency Program (HEP) for Hispanic youth at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in the early 1970s. While attending a friends’ wedding, Rosario met Julian Sanchez. After finishing her schooling, Rosario & Julian married on June 26, 1971 & settled in Bridgeport. Rosario was a life long caregiver and kind hearted soul. She enjoyed fishing, gardening & crafting but most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of All Souls Catholic Church.

Rosario was survived by her three daughters Maria (Drew) of Rapid City, SD; Deanna (Erik) Berglund of Deadwood, SD & Caroline (Pedro) Sanchez of Bridgeport. Seven grandchildren Brennan & Colby Lewis, Blaze & Delanie Berglund, Selene, Avery & Sophia Sanchez; brother, Richard (Kathy) Hernandez of Seattle, WA; aunt, Delores Hernandez of Mitchell; cousin & best friend Jenny Mulgrew of Greeley, CO & brother in laws & sister in laws, numerous cousins and family.

She was preceded in death by her Mom and husband Julian.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport. A graveside services at Mitchell Cemetery at 1:30 pm. Viewing will be on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 on October 26, 2017 at All Souls Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.