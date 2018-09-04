Rose A. “Arlene” Rider, 87, Gering

Rose A. “Arlene” Rider, 87, of Gering, died at Heritage Estates in Gering on Friday, August 31, 2018. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ken Boston officiating.

Inurnment of her and her husband Robert will be held in Sunset Memorial Park following the memorial service.

Rose Arlene Rider was born on the family farm in Banner County on December 7, 1930, the sixth of nine children born to Carl P. and R. Irene (Waters) Van Pelt. She was raised in Banner County and graduated from the Harrisburg High School in 1948. Arlene was married to Robert Rider on October 24, 1948, to this union two children were born, Donald and Roxie. They lived and farmed in Banner County and also operated a water well service. They retired in 1986 and moved to Harrisburg and continued to help with the farm and water well service. Arlene was a member of the Pythian Sisters and the Fireman’s Auxiliary in Banner County. She enjoyed going to luncheons with her lady friends, baking cookies and loved having coffee and cookies with friends. She also loved working her word puzzles, sewing and spending time at the lake fishing and boating. She loved her family and always enjoyed any time spent with them.

Survivors include her son Don (Debe) Rider of Gering, NE; son-in-law Mike Turjillo of Bakersfield, CA; brothers George (Kathy) VanPelt of Banner County and Don VanPelt of Wheatland, WY; grandchildren Aaron Rider, Paula (Mark) Darmer, and Coye (Tammy) Trujillo; 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.