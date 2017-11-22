Rosella Jean (Deines) Jessen, 91, Oshkosh

Rosella Jean (Deines) Jessen, 91, of Oshkosh NE went to be with her savior, Jesus, on Tuesday November 21, 2017 at the Regional West Garden County Hospital in Oshkosh.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh Nebraska with Sister Anne Hall and Pastor Maynard McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Lutheran Cemetery south of Oshkosh.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Jessen family.

Rosella was born August 14, 1926 in Lyman NE to John and Anna (Rhinehart) Deines. She attended school in Lyman. She worked in the sugar beet fields alongside her family for most of her adolescence. She then was a waitress at the Mayfair Café in Sidney NE where she met her future husband Leo.

On July 11, 1945 she married Leo Jessen in Mitchell NE and to this union two sons were born, Jim and Terry. Later they opened their home and hearts to 3 boys, Jerry, Brian and Don.

Rosella enjoyed many activities over the years. She loved to dance including many nights spent at the local hall square dancing. She also enjoyed Dale Carnegie, red hat club, and traveling the world with friends and family. She was known for her love to entertain with fun themed parties. She also took art classes and held an art show for her family. Rosella volunteered for over 20 years as a Teammates Mentor at the elementary school and also participated in the Sugar Valley Rally. She was a member of the Berea Lutheran Church for over 70 years. She and her husband Leo were instrumental in supporting Sullivan Hills Church Camp.

Rosella is survived by her sons Terry(Diana) Jessen of Scottsbluff, Brian (Kim) Epp of Lisco and Don of Hemingford, Daughter in law, Gwen Jessen of Lisco, Grandchildren Summer (Anthony) Parker, Joni (Chad) Cowan, McKenna (Jay) Edens, Jessica (Joe) Ewert, Riggin (Katie) Epp, Mariah (Adam) Priestle, Chelsee Jessen, Parker Jessen and Elliot Epp. Great Grandchildren Dillon, Chancelor, Madison, Emily, Kaitlyn, Kianna, Brianna, Paul, Hunter, Stormy Kase, Jedidiah and Tyin.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, eleven brothers and sisters, husband Leo, Sons Jim and Jerry Jessen and grandson, Stormy Jessen.