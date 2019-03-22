Rosemary Fertig Ross, 81, was blessed when she peacefully went to be with her Savior on March 21, 2019 in the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Gering, NE. She was surrounded by her loving family. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with her nephew Pastor Brad Kihlthau officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Rosemary’s honor may be made in care of Camp Rock in Reddington, NE or Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Rosemary’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Rosemary was born to Fred and Pauline (Peil) Ross in Gering, NE on Dec 20, 1937. She received her education in Gering and graduated with the class of 1955.

Rosemary married Wilbur Fertig on May 27, 1956 and to this union, 3 children were born: Myron, Mindi and Lynn. In her life, Rosemary was a Vista Volunteer and was employed at Regional West Medical Center until 2009 when she retired due to illness.

Rosemary was kept busy by reading her bible daily, and knitting was one of her favorite hobbies. She had a great passion for the Lord and was active in teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School when her children were young.

She is survived by her children Myron (Renee) Fertig of Gering, Mindi (Clint) Cooper of Johnstown, CO, and Lynn (Rick) Harimon of Minatare, NE; grandchildren Andreana (Andrew) Marlow of Scottsbluff, Annette (Elijah) Hancock of Castle Rock, CO, Christopher (Christina) Corr of Waverly, NE, Joshua (Shelby) Corr of Windsor, CO, Chase Harimon of Scottsbluff and Chance Harimon of Parker, CO; great grandchildren Parker and Gracie Marlow, and Quintin and Mollie Hancock; brothers Farrell (Donna) Ross, and Gary (Nancy) Ross; and sisters Wynona Brakeman and Vonda (Paul) Kihlthau.

Her parents, infant twin sisters, sisters Jackie Stanfield and Nancy Neal; brothers-in-law Jim Stanfield, Alva Neal, and Darrell Brakeman all preceded her in death.