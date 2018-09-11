Ruby E. Hill, 100, Bayard

Ruby E. Hill, 100, of Bayard, passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Faith United Church of Christ, 104 E 13th Street; Bayard, Nebraska 69334. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Ruby was born April 4, 1918 in Bayard to Elery and Nell (Whitman) Lincoln. Ruby’s mother died when Ruby was seven and her father died when she was ten. She was raised by her maternal grandparents on a farm outside of Bayard. Ruby attended Bayard schools along with her future husband, Jack. They graduated in May 1936 and were married September 14, 1936 in Gering. Two children were born to this union, Larry and Loretta.

Ruby’s early married life took her to five different states as Jack worked on Defense jobs. They returned to Bayard in 1943 so Larry could start school. Jack was inducted into the Army in 1944 and Ruby and their children remained in Bayard. Jack was gone for two years in Europe and during this time one of the jobs Ruby did was picking potatoes alongside the German POWs that were housed in Bayard.

Ruby began her retail career working in the local dime store and a local grocery store. She then began working for Bayard Clothing for 30 years, first under owner, Kenny Bowman and then Jim Randall until she retired.

Ruby was an avid walker. You could see her out for her early morning walks most any morning. She also did hand quilting in her retirement years. She was a Cub Scout leader in her early years and a founding member of the Auxiliary of the Lincoln-Stone American Legion which was named after her father at its conception. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and upon its closing, became a member of Faith United Church of Christ.

Survivors include son, Larry (Cherry) Hill of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Loretta Parker of Elizabeth, CO; four grandchildren, Holly (Danny) Langston of Roswell, NM, Heath Hill of Talihina, OK, Andrea (Jake) Todd of Marlton, NJ and George E. (Melissa) Parker Jr. of Walnut Creek, CA; ten great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.

Preceding Ruby in death were her parents; husband of 78 years, Jack; two brothers; and her son in law, George E. Parker.