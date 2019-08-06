Ruby Kuxhausen, 79, Mitchell

Ruby Kuxhausen, 79, of Mitchell, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 4, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Services will be held on August 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Central Church of Christ in Gering, NE. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorials can be made to the Bayard Church of Christ or Central Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Ruby was born February 23, 1940 to Ross and Hazel Hewett in Bayard, Nebraska. After graduating from Bayard High School, she attended Platte Valley Bible College, Minnesota Bible College, and business college. She was hired for a Naval Office position at the Pentagon. While there she met her first husband. To this union two children were born, Randy Avolio and Kimberly (Avolio) Cardwell. They later divorced. Ruby moved back to Scottsbluff to be close to her family. She worked for DHHS. She met her husband, Gary, and married October 19, 1977. To this union, a daughter, Michele, was born. She stayed home with her kids until finding a federal government job once again with the RC & D program. She loved working with all the people and organizations that she assisted. This would be her final job before retiring.

Ruby was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her spare time was spent with family, playing games, cooking, and assisting other activities her children and grandchildren participated in. Ruby and Gary purchased a small acreage where they hosted animals allow town children to participate in 4H, one of her favorite past times. Even as her health began to fail, she continued to attend activities. This summer was the first time she was not able to attend the County fair to watch the animal shows and look at the projects, the highlight of her summers.

She was a loyal church member of Bayard Church of Christ and Central Church of Christ. She supported the youth programs with her donations. She made sure children would be able to go to youth camps and activities. She loved making Christmas candy bags, and greeting everyone with one at the door as they left the Christmas program. She was a great teacher of her faith and values, modeling what God’s love is through her daily life.

Ruby is survived by husband, Gary; children, Randy (Kathy) Avolio, Kimberly Cardwell, Michele (Chris) Kuxhausen; grandchildren Danielle and Kyle Kuxhausen (whom she raised), Cameron (Dana) Cardwell, Kendra Cardwell, Lupe Alfaro, Priscilla Alfaro, Brandon Ball and Great-granddaughter Vanility Alfaro, brother Marvin Hewett and sister Dora Paben.

She was preceded in death by parents, Ross and Hazel Hewett, brother Gerald Hewett, sisters Janet Denham and Judy Hewett, and son-in-Law Greg Cardwell.