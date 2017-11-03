Rupert L. “Bill” Bigsby, 89, Scottsbluff

Rupert L “Bill” Bigsby, 89 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Friday, October 27, 2017 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Church, 2023 Avenue C, Scottsbluff, NE with Pastor Michael Clement officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard. He will be laid to rest at Gabe Rock Cemetery. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Lunch is being served at 11:30 a.m. in the church basement on Saturday, November 4.

Bill Bigsby was born on September 17, 1928 in Scottsbluff, NE to Rupert H and Laura P. (Wilson) Bigsby, where he was raised and spent most of his life with his late wife Victoria Bigsby.

He is survived by his five children Jacquie Foster, Mark (Kara) Bigsby, Jocelyn Cyr, Brad Bigsby and Lauri (Russ) Cyr; five grandchildren: Shane, Shawn, Shantel Cyr, Ross and Rusty Cyr, Joshua Foster and Christopher Harden.