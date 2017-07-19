Russell Alvin Hack, 82, Alliance

Russell Alvin Hack was born May 24, 1935, at the Bootjer hospital in Crawford, Nebraska, the first born son of Alvin and Virginia (Trussel) Hack. He passed away on July 17, 2017 at home in Alliance at the age of 82 years.

He grew up on the family farm southeast of Crawford and attended school through the eighth grade at District 54, a nearby one-room country school. He spent his entire lifetime in Dawes and Box Butte counties of Nebraska, except for the three years in the military.

On September 30, 1954, he entered the US Army and was honorably discharged on September 18, 1957. Two and a half years of that time were spent in the Panama Canal Zone.

Russell married Wilma Soester on May 11, 1958, at Marsland, Nebraska. Three children were born to this union.

He worked for several area farmers before being hired as a grader operator for the Dawes County road department in April, 1975, a job he held until October, 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma; one daughter, Ronda (Ken) Carter of Kingman, Arizona; two sons, Wade (Darlene) Hack of Farmington, New Mexico and Lyle (Jami) Hack of Tucson, Arizona; eight grandchildren, Justin (Amy) Shrewsbury, Rhett (Erin) Shrewsbury, LaTaya (Chris) Sanders, Klete (Meagan) Shrewsbury, Brice (Misty) Shrewsbury, Cody Hack, Colton Hack, Shayna Hack, two step-grandchildren, Senaya Powers and Kyla Powers; 16 great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Shelby, Braelyn, Trell, Jaden, Jeter, Hadley, Kash, Jaxon, Aubree, Grace, Tripp, Charlee, Adaline and Whitley, one step great-grandchild, Taylor; one uncle Howard (Deloris) Trussel of Hemingford and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father on May 19, 1981; his mother on October 12, 1998 and

his brother Perry Hack Sr., on October 13, 1992

Funeral services will be held on, Saturday, July 22 at 10:00 am at the Community Building in Crawford, Nebraska with Stanley Morrison and Leslie Pountney officiating. Burial will be in the Marsland Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance Friday from 1-7 p.m. with the family being present from 5-7 p.m.

A memorial may be sent to the Crawford or Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department.