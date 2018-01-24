Russell McMillen, 75, rural Sidney

Russell McMillen, 75 of rural Sidney died Monday, January 22, 2018 at his home south of Bronson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 26, 2018 in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney.

Memorials have been established to the family to be designated later.

Russell LaVern McMillen, the son of Joe and Marjorie (Burke) McMillen was born May 26, 1942 in Sidney, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm southwest of Sidney where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1960 and began his life as a farmer and rancher.

On May 18, 1962 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Kurz in Pocatello, Idaho. They made their home on the family farm. Besides farming, Russ also drove truck for the Egging Company for a number of years. He served on the Potter School Board and the ASCS Board.

Russ enjoyed traveling with the family and loved going to beaches in his tennis shoes and jeans.

Survivors include his wife Marilynn of Sidney; his son Timothy McMillen of Sidney; his two granddaughters: Mindy and husband Tanner Verhagen of Sidney and Malory and husband Will Sequino of Evergreen, CO; and his sister Jean Carstens-Vosberg and husband Jim of Loveland, CO and four great-grandchildren: Blake, Chloe, Kaydene and Kolton.

He was preceded in death by two sisters: LaVone Meininger and Joan Allington.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the McMillen family.