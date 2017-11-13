Russell Todd Surratt, 32, Lyman

Russell Todd Surratt, 32, of Lyman, died Thursday, November 9, 2017 following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Mike Wetovick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Monday, November 13, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Russell was born March 10, 1985 in Okinawa, Japan to Russell E. and Yvonne M. (Hill) Surratt. The family lived in Oklahoma, Nebraska and Montana before settling in Sundance, Wyoming in 1999. Russell was active in football, basketball and track and also enjoyed snowboarding. He graduated with the Sundance High School class of 2004.

Russell worked at his father’s business, Big Horn Biomedical Services, following high school. He traveled extensively refurbishing imaging devices, delivering them and training people.

Russell later worked for his uncle, Randy Surratt, on the Surratt family farm south of Lyman. He had an incredible work ethic, taking on any task including raking hay, picking pumpkins and working at the farmer’s market in Morrill. He also worked for another uncle, Randy Hill, doing truck repairs.

Russell had a knack with computers and meticulously edited hundreds of photos and videos. Most of his projects were hunting-related and often starred his loyal, furry companion of five years, his Labradoodle, Haley. A few years ago he had been one of the first to use the Go-Pro technology and attached cameras to a vest for Haley, recording incredible videos from her perspective. Many of these videos and photos could be viewed on his own personal website he managed, high_plains_hunting_commander. Russell had a passion for hunting and fishing and shared that through creating High Plains Hunting Commander. A talented photographer, Russell would navigate a drone and take pictures. He would later display these amazing photos at the Lyman Mini Mart for the community to enjoy.

He was adventurous and able to travel to 49 of the states, only never visiting Hawaii. One of his favorite trips was a fishing trip to Alaska. Russell liked to experiment in the kitchen, his favorite foods being Chinese and Mexican. He loved to share his creations with family members cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving and one year gifting everyone with jerky and sausage for Christmas.

Russell was funny, always joking and telling stories. He lived life to the fullest, enjoying every minute. He loved to greet his parents with a smile and stating, “Got good news!” no matter how big or how small the update. He was deeply loved and irreplaceable in the lives of his family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Russell and Yvonne Surratt of Lyman; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Nadine Surratt of Lyman; maternal grandmother, Mathilda Hill of Lyman; aunts and uncles, Debbie (Glen) Stubby of Lyman, Randy Surratt of Lyman, Diane (Steve) Bolek of Lyman, Aldoris (Tim) Wahe of Gillette, WY, Donna (Aldo) Gonzalez of Scottsbluff, Rosanne (Dennis) Liggett of Morrill, Patty (Chuck) Seier of Greeley, CO, Randy (Denise) Hill of Torrington and Mark (Janell) Hill of Laramie, WY; along with numerous cousins, second cousins and friends.

Russell was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jakie Hill Jr.