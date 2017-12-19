Ruth Alvarez, 101, Scottsbluff

Ruth Alvarez, 101, of Scottsbluff, died December 13, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Family graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Ben Hart officiating. There is no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Ruth’s honor be made in care of the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Ruth was born in Lincoln, Ne on December 9, 1916 to Jacob and Katherine Fuss Sell. They moved to Bayard when she was 10 years old. She later married Jesse Alvarez of Minatare, NE on Dec 4, 1939 in Alliance, NE.

Ruth attended the Presbyterian Church in Minatare for several years where she enjoyed helping with dinners and bible school. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club of Minatare and was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and she volunteered to sell Poppies every year. She enjoyed baking, embroidering, bowling, music and dancing and loved to read. During the summer, she would always be out taking care of her yard and planting a garden. Her most precious crop was her German Blackberries. She always made sure that her children received a care package of her famous fudge and tamales for Christmas. One of her favorite adventures was to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her children on a rotating basis until her health forced her to quit flying. Ruth came from a farming family and learned how to work hard at a very young age. It was her hard work that was instilled in her children the meaning of having a good work ethic. She befriended many of fellow residence at the care facility and to her sadness lost many of them.

Ruth is survived by her children Carol of Austin, TX, Don of Rotunda West, FL, and Anita of Minatare, NE; grandchildren Mark McKenzie of San Antonio, TX, Mona and Monica McKenzie of Austin, TX, Justin Tancil of San Antonio, TX, Jared Deadlier of Omaha, NE, Brian Alvarez of Tavernia, FL and Eric Acker of Lake orian, MI; great grandchildren Arron Tancil of San Antonio, TX, and Libby and Whitney Acker of Lake Orion, WI; brother Wesley Sell of Scottsbluff, NE; and 24 nieces and nephews.

Her parents Jacob and Katherine Sell (originally from Frank, Russia); husband Jesse Alvarez of Minatare; mother and father in-law Rafael and Profidia Alvarez of Minatare; favorite sister-in-law and friend Virginia Alvarez of Minatare; brother-in-law Manuel Alvarez of Minatare; sons-in-law Gordon McKenzie of San Antonio and Eddie DeSadier of Minatare; brothers Jacob, Reinhold and Wally; sisters Marie, Rachael, Millie, Darlene and Evelyn; and nephew Gary all preceded her in death.