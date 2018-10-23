Ruth Ann Schmeckpeper, 75 passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the Mitchell Care Center.

Cremation has taken place. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ruth was born on January 10, 1943 to Vernon and Lydia (Pinnt) Schmeckpeper in Norfolk, Nebraska. In 1952, the family moved to Scottsbluff. Ruth graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1961 and went on to get her nursing degree in 1964.

She very much loved nursing. She was very compassionate and loving in her nursing career.

Ruth is survived by her brother Gerald and her sister-in-law Connie Schmeckpeper and her sister Mary Eckhardt. Ruth had 2 nieces Kim (Kelly) Becker and Cathy Tornow; 5 nephews Jim Siegfried, Steve Siegfried, Jerry (Jamie) Siegfried Erik (Karen) Eckhardt and Derik Eckhardt.

Precede in death by her parents Vernon and Lydia.