Ruth D. Brown, 85, Scottsbluff

Ruth D. Brown, 85, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away on February 7, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Calvary Memorial Evangelical Church in Gering with Pastor Ken Boston officiating. A visitation will be held at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2-5 PM. The family suggests that memorials go to the Harrisburg Community Center, Camp Rock, Banner County Scholarship Fund, or Donor’s Choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left for the family at www.dugankramer.com.

Ruth was born on July 31, 1931 in Gibbon, Nebraska to Hugh and Inez (Omey) Graham. She lived in Gibbon until 1944 when she moved to Wood River, Nebraska. She graduated from Wood River High School in 1948 and moved to Harrisburg, Nebraska where she taught at the Country School for one year. She married Harold Brown on Sept. 11, 1949 and became a housewife and helped on the farm with raising their four children: Pam, Steve, Craig, and Brad.

She is survived by her sons Steve (Ann) Brown of Banner County, NE, Brad (Sharon) Brown of Banner County, NE, brother-in-laws Gary (Kathy) Brown of Huntington Beach, CA, Clarence Zlomke of Grand Island, NE, sister-in-law Leona Graham of Minden, NE, daughter-in-law Melinda Brown of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren Hannah (Ryan) Norman of Lincoln, NE, Jeremy Brown of Omaha, NE, great-granddaughter Evelyn Hope Norman and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Pam, son Craig, sister Jean Zlomke, brother Dick Graham, and step-brother Martin (Ethel) Graham.