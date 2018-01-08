Ruth Gertrude Nutsch, 94, Scottsbluff

Ruth Gertrude Nutsch Age 94 of Scottsbluff, Ne. Ruth Entered into Eternal Rest Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Chimney Rock Villa of Bayard Ne.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-2pm Friday at Dugan Kramer. Memorials may be made in her name. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Ruth was born in Gilead, Ne. on the Rauner Family home place to Leo N. & Gertrude C. (Rauner) Mais on June 20 1923. Ruth attended school in South Eastern Ne. Ruth married Willie Frank Nutsch in a double ceremony on October 19, 1948. After the wedding they farmed Ruth’s home place for 3 year’s. Then moved to Fairbury, Ne. Where they took care of her husband Willie’s father due to his health, until his death on February 22, 1956. Ruth & Willie then moved to Scottsbluff, Ne. Where Ruth obtained employment in 1956. Ruth taught 1st & 2nd grades just outside Crawford, Ne. Until her teaching certificate expired, then Ruth’s occupation was as a housewife. Ruth was a Lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign War’s) Post 1681 of Gering, Ne. As well as a member of The Royal Neighbors of America Enterprise Camp #4587 of Scottsbluff, Ne. Until it was disbanded due to lack of members. Ruth was a foster grandparent for about 15yrs. Until she was placed in a rest home for medical reasons.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Jeanette S. (Nutsch) Ralston of North Platte, Ne. Grandson David S. Ralston II of David City, Ne. Granddaughter Christina A. Ralston of North Platte, Ne, Grandson Dwight J. Ralston of Scottsbluff, Ne. & great grandson Logan Marvin Ralston of David City, Ne. Along with numerous Niece’s and Nephew’s on both sides of Ruth’s family’s.

Ruth was preceded in death by her Husband Willie F. Nutsch. Parents Leo & Gertrude Mais. Brother Edward A. Mais. Sister Bertha M. (Mais) Schmohr. Brother Donald L. Mais.