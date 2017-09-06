Ruth (Kramer) Heil, 87, Morrill

Ruth (Kramer) Heil, 87, of Morrill, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place per Ruth’s wishes with a private family inurnment to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrill Methodist Church, Morrill, NE. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary of Mitchell has assisted the family.

Ruth was born December 19, 1929 in Gering to Jacob and Mary (Engleman) Kramer. When she was a child the family moved to Bayard where she attended school. On September 10, 1947 she was married to Harold R. Heil.

She was a member of the Bayard Presbyterian Church and was active in the Women’s Circle for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Eight and Forty #630. After moving to Morrill she became an active member of the Morrill Methodist Church. Ruth was an avid reader and enjoyed the game of bridge. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by husband Harold; daughter Marcia (Mark) Broderick of Morrill; granddaughters Jessica (Mike) Kindred of Morrill and Amanda Keller of Goodrich, MI; grandsons Adam & Samuel Kindred of Morrill; sister Mary Krantz of Bayard and brother Elwood (Jane) Kramer of Marana, AZ.