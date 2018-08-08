Ruth W. Frank-Blaha, 99, Scottsbluff

Ruth W. Frank-Blaha, 99, passed away on Saturday, August 04, 2018 at the Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff, NE.

Ruth was born November 9, 1918 to Floyd and Anna (Moore) Corson, in Omaha, NE, where she grew up and was educated. She married Carl L Frank MD in Kansas City, MO on January 13, 1940. After many moves during WWII, she and Carl settled in Scottsbluff, NE in 1946, where he practiced as a physician. They were married for 59 years. Ruth was a member of the First Christian Church, PEO Chapter CD, and Volunteers and Friends of Regional West, where she volunteered countless hours at the hospital thrift shop and coffee shop. She enjoyed playing bridge, ballroom dancing, and needlepoint, and was a gourmet chef. She was married to Marion J Blaha for 9 years until his death in 2010.

Ruth is survived by her children Dr. Carl Thomas (Ruth) Frank of Omaha, Patricia (Thomas) Crane of Aurora, CO; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Carl and Marion, parents, and brothers Robert and Bud. Per Ruth’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at The Residency on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 11am with a private committal to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Residency and the First Christian Church of Scottsbluff, NE. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.