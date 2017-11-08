Ruth Ziegler, 97, Scottsbluff

Ruth Ziegler, 97 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska and a longtime Dalton resident died Tuesday evening, November 7, 2017 at Skyview at Bridgeport rest home in Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 11, 2017 in the United Church of the Plains, Trinity site in Dalton, Nebraska with Pastor Wayne Pouppirt officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Dalton Fire and Rescue Department.

There is no visitation at the funeral home. Friend who wish can sign the register book on Friday at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney.

Ruther Ellen Ziegler was born April 21, 1920 at Dalton, Nebraska, the daughter of Gustiv and Ellen (McMillan) Gilgren. She graduated from Dalton Public School in 1938.

On March 26, 1941 she was united in marriage to Clarence “Casey” Ziegler. To this union two daughters were born, Kay and Linda.

Casey and Ruth lived and farmed southeast of Dalton until his death in 1999. Ruth moved to Scottsbluff and lived at the Village for 15 years.

Ruth was involved as a Brownie Scout Leader, Sunday school teacher, belonged to Fairview Extension Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a life member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her daughters: Kay and husband Roger Johnson of Ericson, NE and Linda and husband Ron Dykman of Dalton, NE; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 5 great, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeding her in death are her parents, husband, 1 grandson, 6 sisters: Anne May, Helen, Dorothy, Mary, Eva and Millie and 5 brothers: Robert, Richard, William, Gussie and Herby (Frit).

