Saleta (Sam) Sharon John, 76, entered heaven on March 12, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. Sam was cremated in Rapid City, SD. Her celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ in Gering, NE with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. She will be laid to rest next to Dale at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made by viewing her memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

She was born in Sterling, CO on March 19, 1942 to Pruett W. and Mildred M. (Cline) Craig. She was raised in Yuma, CO where she graduated from high school. In 1960 she met Harold L. Rogers and they were married on October 14, 1961. This union gave her two daughters, Senamon and Cozette.

Sam was a homemaker while enjoying part-time work as a secretary. After numerous moves and exploring the country, she and her family settled down in Gering, NE in 1980. She was a passionate bowler, impeccable quilter, excellent cook and baker, and always enjoyed a good book. In 1990, she and Lloyd parted ways. She then became a full-time executive secretary.

In 1992 Sam met Dale John. They were united in marriage on April 2, 1994. With the marriage, she gained two step-sons, Mark and Matthew. This chapter of her life gave her the opportunity to enjoy retirement, traveling and hunting. She was an active member of Central Church of Christ family for over 20 years.

After Dale’s passing in 2016, Sam moved to Rapid City, SD to be closer to her family. Where she enjoyed more quilting, a new church family, and being with her friends and family.

Sam is survived by her daughters, Senamon R. Rogers of Lincoln, NE, and Cozette L. Petersen (Kenneth) of Rapid City, SD, step-sons Mark John (Laurie) of Anchorage, AK and Matthew John (Stacie) of Torrington, WY, as well as brother and sister in laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, her lifelong friend, Karen Koenig, her wonderful dog, Stretch, and those who brought her the most joy, her grandchildren; Cortnie, Dakota, Darian, Savannah, Zoey, Kourtney, Korrine, Jessica, Ericka, Sarah, and Zach.

Awaiting her in Heaven are her parents, Pruett and Mildred Craig, sister Vernetta Carpenter, brother Darrell Craig, husband, Dale John, several family members and friends, and her dog, Zorro.