Sally Ann Grassmick, 83, Gering

Sally Ann Grassmick, 83, of Gering, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Sally’s honor be made in care of Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Sally was born May 12, 1934 in Deer Lodge, MT to Gotlieb and Mary Serafin Beierle. She received her education and graduated from Torrington High School in 1953. Shortly after she moved to Scottsbluff where she met Gerald Grassmick. They were married on July 28, 1957. The moved north of Scottsbluff where they farmed and ranched, and raised their family.

Sally was a member of the Sunflower Federated Women’s Club; and the Women’s Study Circle at Salem Congregational Church. She was very active in the church helping out with the bizarre every year and making noodles. She very much enjoyed her church family and friends. She especially enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting, school, and other events including 4-H and county fairs they were involved in. She enjoyed working outdoors, gardening, working in the yard, and the love of the farm was always a special part of her life.

She is survived by her children Jeff Grassmick of Scottsbluff, LeAnn (Billie) DeBoer of Mitchell, and Jim (Carolyn) Grassmick of Angola, NY; grandchildren Christin Grassmick and Cole Grassmick (Katie Hoffmann), Dori Houx, Alexis (Ryan) Bowlin, Erika (Otis) Dierking, Riley DeBoer, Jacob Grassmick, and Jessica Grassmick (Anthony Heslinger); 10 great grandchildren; close friend Karen Lewis; sister Marjorie Dermer, Julie Stevensen; brother Dick Snell; sister-in-law Lillis Grassmick; brother-in-law Robert Grassmick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband Gerald, brothers Jack and Jim, and sisters Willa and Patty all preceded her in death.