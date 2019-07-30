Sally (Christian) Pardue, Scottsbluff

Sally (Christian) Pardue of Scottsbluff passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church in Scottsbluff on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nona Hodder officiating. Burial will held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in her hometown of Maitland, Missouri. Memorials may be given to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff and Price Funeral Home in Maitland, Missouri are in charge of arrangements.

Sally was the first born of a set of twins to Solomon B. IV and Mildred (Thomas) Christian on November 20, 1944 at Maitland, Missouri. She graduated from Maitland High School at the age of 17 and went on to attend Northwest Missouri State College.

On September 27, 1964 she married David D. Pardue in Kansas City, Missouri. She began her working career with Hallmark Cards until they moved to Minnesota in 1965, when she was employed at Gambles-Skogmo from 1965 to 1967. She took a break to raise four children and keep the books for her husband’s business. In 1976 they moved to Casper, Wyoming and in 1979 she began work as the bookkeeper for Montgomery Ward until its closing. In July 1982 she started her career with Northern Utilities, transferring in 1995 to Scottsbluff, Nebraska to run the meter reading system and bring the area up on the AMR system. After 36 years of service and numerous name changes, she retired from Faneuil in July 2018.

Sally’s gift was painting, which she gave away freely to help her friends and those in need transform their homes and furniture into something that would lift their spirits. She also enjoyed working on her own house, traveling to see her family, meeting friends for lunch every month, keeping up with the news, and reading, especially memoirs of interesting people.

Sally is survived by her four children: Jeff (Machelle) Pardue of Atlanta, Georgia, Scott (LorieAnn) Pardue of Aiken, South Carolina, Michelle (Gabe) Cornett of Evergreen, Colorado and Renee Pardue of Scottsbluff; her sister Margaret (C.T.) Elliott of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her ten grandchildren: Emily, Slade, Sara, Kristian, Kyle, Thomas, Daly, Solomon, Jonah and Audrianna.

She was preceded in death by parents Solomon B. Christian IV and Mildred Christian, twin brother Solomon B Christian V, brother John T Christian and sister Mary (Christian) Beasley.