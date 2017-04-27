Sally Lue Minich, 71, Hemingford

Sally Lue Minich, 71, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 in her rural Hemingford home, after a 2 year battle with stage lll ovarian cancer.

She was born May 12, 1945 in Alliance to Lyle and Dorothy (Hacker) Minich. She graduated in 1963 from Hemingford High School and was the class valedictorian. Following high school she graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

After UNL her and her sister Karen attended and graduated from Open Bible College in Des Moines, IA with a degree in missions. She later furthered her education at Chadron State College to obtain certification to teach in Nebraska after teaching in Holbrook, AZ for a few years. Sally has taught in Bushnell and North Platte Nebraska before both sisters returned to the Hemingford area.

Sally was a member of the Hemingford Congregational Church where she served as church organist/pianist for many years as well as serving as a council member and treasurer. Since 2005 she served as the director of the Hemingford Christmas Diorama, a project that was very near and dear to her and her family’s heart. Sally has also served as a director of Apollo Court and Keep Hemingford Beautiful. For 21 years she worked as a dispatcher for the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The past 10 years Sally has worked with her family in operating their bed and breakfast known as the Patriot Inn at the Minich farm where she lived. With that business she became involved with the Hemingford Chamber of Commerce.

For many years on Friday afternoons at the Hemingford Community Care Center, she would play piano and sing along with the residents. Since 2004, after the passing of her and David’s parents, Sally was CEO and Financial Director of Operations at Minichville until her passing. Sally loved the Lord with all her heart and was an inspiration to many in the Hemingford and Alliance communities.

The Minich family has been astonished, grateful, and in awe of the generous contributions to Sally during her battle with cancer. We thank you and God Bless you all.

She is survived by her brother, David and his wife, LaRonda Minich of Hemingford, her nephews, Christopher Minich of Hemingford and Anthony Minich of Gillette, WY and her great-nephew, Logan Minich.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister, Karen.

Memorial services will be Thursday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hemingford Congregational Church with Pastor Jim West officiating. Committal will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Bobcats Beating Cancer at the Hemingford Community Credit Union, P.O. Box 991, Hemingford, NE 69348