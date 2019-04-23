Sandra Ann (Bangert) Flores, 71, formerly of Bayard

Sandra Ann (Bangert) Flores, 71, of Coffeyville, Kansas, formerly of Bayard, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at a Wichita, Kansas hospital. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard with Father CP Varghese officiating. Burial will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church at 3 PM with a Vigil Service to follow at 6:30 PM. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Sandra was born on November 20, 1947 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Fred Bangert, Sr and Mollie (Walker) Bangert. She graduated from Bayard High School in 1966 and attended Chadron State College. She married Isidro “Sid” Flores, Jr on November 15, 1969 in Bayard, Nebraska and to this union a son, Aaron Paul was born.

Sandi was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 16 and it never stopped her from living and enjoying every minute of her life. Her last 15 years of her life, Sandra could not walk. Sid, her husband was the love of her life and she was the love of his life. She was never housebound – Sid took her everywhere. Their love story was amazing each one taking care of the other and sharing a beautiful life.

She enjoyed attending football games coached by her son, Aaron at Coffeyville Community College. She loved being around people and her amazing smile and kindness that drew people to her. Sandi enjoyed going out to restaurants and the local country club with the love of her life, Sid. Spending time with her granddaughters Ryann and Haley, family and friends were very important to her. She was a definite people person. Sandi was an avid Nebraska Huskers, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and San Antonio Spurs fan.

Survivors include her husband, Sid; son Aaron Paul and spouse Kristen Flores and grandchildren Ryann Elizabeth and Haley Drew Flores; sister Joan (Bangert) Pullen and Nadine (Bangert) McNabb and spouse Eddy; brothers-in-law Carlos Flores and spouse Linda, Steve Flores and spouse, Linda, Frank Flores and spouse Gloria and sister-in-law Sharon Ochoa and spouse Ochand numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Fred Bangert, Jr and spouse Lydia, Donald Bangert and spouse Barbara, Richard Bangert, sister Marlene (Bangert) Wiemer and spouse John and brother-in-law William Pullen.

Sandra donated her eyes for research, so she donated to life. That was very important to her because her son received a double lung transplant just last year.

Donations can be sent to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 7611 State Line, Suite 100, Kansas City, MO 64114.