Sandra Kay Carpenter, 74, Morrill

Sandra Kay Carpenter, 74, of Morrill, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 7th at 10:00 am at the Morrill American Legion with Pastor Tom Hunter officiating and a luncheon to follow.

Kay was born on May 29, 1941 to Marion and Ida Gould in Newcastle, WY. She grew up with her fourteen brothers and sisters and attended school in Newcastle where she received her high school diploma from Morrill High School. On December 15, 1962 Kay was united in marriage with Earl Eugene Carpenter at the First Baptist Church in Torrington, Wyoming. Kay and Earl made their home in Morrill where they raised three children. She worked as a waitress during her early career until purchasing and operating the Morrill Café for five years. After retirement, Kay volunteered as a foster grandparent at Morrill Elementary and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Foster Grandparents, and Morrill Mall. Kay enjoyed taking walks, playing cards with her family and swinging on her front porch with her husband.

Kay is survived by her husband of 54 years, Earl Carpenter of Morrill; sons, Scott Carpenter of Douglas, Wyoming and Kevin Carpenter of Morrill; daughter, Angela (Skeeter) Mills of Morrill; grandchildren, Danielle (Bernard) Straetker of Gillette, Wyoming, Andrea Saucedo of Torrington, Wyoming, Kyla (Calvin) Morsette of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Brandon Mills of Morrill, Alex Carpenter of Rawlins, Wyoming; great grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Straetker of Gillette, Wyoming, Braelynn and Conner Fronapfel of Torrington, Wyoming, Blake Morsette of Thermopolis, Wyoming; step grandchildren: Sarah (Luke) Kimes and their two sons Tyson and Cian of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Matt (Jeanette) McConnel and their children Abby and Samantha of Lusk, Wyoming. Her sisters Alma, Pauline and Thelma and her brothers Bob and Louie. Numerous nieces and nephews and close friends she was very fond of.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Ida Gould; brothers, Lawrence, Aaron and Pete; sisters, Clara, Anna Mae, Betty, and Gene and 2 Great Grandchildren Bernard C. and Adalynn.