Sara Jane Ward, 86, Mitchell

Sara Jane Ward, 86, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 9, 2018 at Federated Church in Mitchell with Pastor Bill Marietta and Rev. Charles H. Richardson officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at Mitchell City Cemetery. Cremation has taken place in accordance with Sara Jane’s wishes. Memorials may be made to Mitchell Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Sara Jane was born August 1, 1931 in Mitchell to George and Cordia (Collins) Price. She attended Mitchell Schools, graduating in 1949. Sara Jane went on to attend cosmetology school in Lincoln. She continued to work in Lincoln until meeting her future husband, Donald R. Ward.

The couple were married on September 5, 1953 in San Diego, California while Donald was serving in the Marines. Three daughters were born to this union: Gayle Ann, Rama Dee and Lara Jane.

Sara Jane and Don lived in the Mitchell and Lyman area where she worked for over 60 years as a hairdresser. Many of her clients became lifelong friends. She was forced to retire at age 80 following an injury.

She enjoyed many crafts especially painting. Sara Jane would paint on ceramics, furniture, wood and even bricks. She belonged to two card clubs, one a couple’s pinochle group and the other a ladies’ bridge club. Sara Jane was also an avid bowler for 60 years with friends for Pepsi Cola. She was a lifetime member of Federated Church where she had perfect attendance. Many years she sang in the choir and served on the lady’s guild.

She was an amazing woman who even in her battle with medical challenges, had the courage and strength to fight the battle until the very end. Sara Jane will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered in the hearts of all who knew her.

Survivors include her daughters, Gayle (Larry) Gardner of Las Animas, CO, Rama (Brad) Debus of Mitchell and Lara Olson (Tony Bauer) of Mitchell; grandchildren, Greg (Lana) Gardner of Las Animas, CO, Lenae (Matthew) Snyder of Gering, Ryan Debus of Mitchell and Mariah Bauer (Jesus Hernandez) of Gering; great grandchildren, Grace and Bria Gardner of Las Animas, CO, Aspen and Chase Snyder of Gering and Maliyah and Jayden Hernandez of Gering; brother in law, Bob Ward of Lincoln; sister in law, Jean Ward of Aurora, NE; along with extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Cordia; her husband of 45 years, Donald, in 1998; brother, Jim Price; and two nephews, Grant and Scott Price.