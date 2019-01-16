Selene Isabel Torres-Cruz, 29, Lyman

Selene Isabel Torres-Cruz, 29, of Lyman, died as the result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident on January 11, 2019 near Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Monday, January 21, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Mike Wetovic officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Visitation will be held from 3-7 PM on Sunday with a Rosary service at 6 PM at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given in care of the family for her children. Please join us in remembering Selene by visiting her Memorial at www.dugankramer.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with the family.

Selene was born June 22, 1989 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Evaristo Torres, Jr. and Selene Barron Berrelleza. She received her GED at Torrington, Wyoming. Selene married Miguel Angel Cruz Favela on March 17, 2011 at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse. The couple made their home in Lyman where they raised their family and lived until their deaths.

Selene worked as a receptionist at CAPWN Dental Clinic before working for Capital Roofing in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She obtained her contractor’s license and started TCE High Site Construction Company which she and Angel owned and operated working alongside each other every day.

Selene is survived by her children Ellyanna, Edalynne, and Elyan; her parents Evaristo, Jr. and Selene Torres; brothers Evaristo Torres, IV, and Eric Torres; sister Ellen (Enrique) Torres-Guzman; grandparents Evaristo and Guadalupe Torres and Robert and Maria Rinker; her beloved dogs Hitachi and Davinci; aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.