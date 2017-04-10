Sergio Hernandez, 47, Morrill

Sergio Hernandez, 47, of Morrill, Ne., died at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Sergio fought like a champion to recover from complications from a hernia but his courageous battle ended April 5, 2017. Cremation has taken place at his wishes, and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be on Monday, April 10, 2017, 10 a.m. at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Fr. Mick Wetovic officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Sergio’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Lunch will be served at the Morrill American Legion immediately following the service. Everyone is invited to attend. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Sergio was born May 16, 1969 in Los Angeles, CA. He was from “East” LA as he affectionately liked to say and graduated from Roosevelt High School. After high school Sergio had several jobs, one at Advanced Mirrors and a clothing store in Hollywood before moving to Nebraska with his cousin and best friend, Marcelino Hernandez, joining our community. First working at the Kwik Stop in Morrill and for the past 9 years Sergio has been employed at the U Save Mart in Morrill where he has developed quite a following of loyal friends and customers whom he loved to see every day.

Sergio is survived by his loving mother, Maricela Hernandez, sisters Rocio (Rosie) Hernandez, Araceli Hernandez, Veronica Hernandez and brother Salvador Hernandez all of Los Angeles, CA and preceded in death by his father, Salvador Hernandez. Sergio has 9 nieces and nephews, Michael, Ana Ashley, Melanie, Samantha, Angel, Alyssa, Brianna, Gilbert and Adalyn whom he loved with all his heart and was always so proud of all their accomplishments.

His family will cherish all the memories, Michael watching Toy Story again and again with his Uncle, his God Daughter Melanie whom he stayed by her side while she fought her battle with leukemia when she was 2 ½ yrs. old, Ashley his cheerleader who competed at the National Level and he was so proud of. While he didn’t get to spend as much time with the little ones we know he will live on through their stories.

Sergio was always an animal lover and having many cherished pets in his life he was especially devoted to he and Marcelino’s “girls” Zailey and Riley, their little Rat Terriers. He loved his flowers and gardening, was a QVC junkie, loved the past era of Disco, loved his technology, watching Basketball, Christmas lights and the 4th of July.