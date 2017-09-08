Shane Aaron Malm, 43, Scottsbluff

Shane Aaron Malm, age 43, of Scottsbluff, died peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at University Of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, with Father Vince Parsons and Father James Golka concelebrating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park west of Scottsbluff. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 10, 2017, also at St. Agnes Catholic Church. The casket will be open at the Vigil Service and prior to the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shane’s children. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Shane was born January 3, 1974 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Lee and Charlene (Gilliland) Malm.

He attended school in Banner County graduating from Banner County High School. Shane attended Bethel College in Minnesota and graduated from Chadron State College with his Bachelors in Education.

Shane was very active in 4H, showing sheep and judging livestock as well as being an avid wrestler and played football as well. He had many health issues, however he never let that hold him back from living the life he wanted to have. He enjoyed Husker football, learned to fly a plane and loved the outdoors. His favorite thing to drink was a cold can of coke!

His greatest accomplishment was having the family he always wanted. On April 22, 2006 he married Renee Marie Trevino and to this union Laetner Katheryn and Landon Lee Malm were born, which were the happiest days of his life. He was an outstanding daddy, always active in his children’s lives – even before they were born. Together they enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, playing games, swimming, going to movies, cuddling and fun trips to Disneyland.

He was someone who was easy to talk to and liked by everyone. Shane was employed by Optimal Family Preservation at the time of his death and recently became a member of the St. Agnes Knights of Columbus Council.

Shane is survived by his wife, Renee, his daughter Laetner K. and son Landon Lee both at home. He is also survived by his parents, Lee and Charlene Malm of Banner County, brother Brett Malm and nephew Jordan of Torrington, brother Brennan (BJ) Malm of Scottsbluff, maternal grandmother Ardis Gilliland of Curtis, NE, his in-laws Gilbert & Carmen Trevino of Mitchell and sister-in-law Theresa Trevino also of Mitchell. In addition, he is survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Shane’s deep faith in God molded him into the wonderful person he was and will forever be in our hearts.

His paternal grandparents, his maternal grandfather and an uncle preceded him in death.