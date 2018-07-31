Sharon Faye (Rice) Hartley, 67

It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Faye (Rice) Hartley, announces her passing after a brief illness on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the age of 67 years.

Sharon will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 32 years, Randy and their son Zach (Katina). Sharon will also be fondly remembered by her two grandchildren, Sydnee’ and Raleigh; her sisters, Velma Lee (Russ) Roller, Kay Billingsley, Karla Altizer, and Sandy (Ron) Phelps; and brothers, Roger Palmer and Dean (Amy) Palmer. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, David Rice.

A celebration of life in memory of Sharon will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bensen Sculpture Park Gazebo, 1125 W. 29th Street, Loveland, Colorado. Those unable to attend that would like memories shared or those planning to attend that would like to share memories, please e-mail Zach at sharonhartleymemorial@gmail.com.

Memorials in memory of Sharon may be made through gofundme.com/sharon-hartley-memorial-fund.