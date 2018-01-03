Sharon Millay went to be with the Lord as she passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 31, 2017, at the Sundance Hospital after bravely battling cancer.

Sharon Loy (Holmes) Millay was born July 15, 1936 in Murdo, SD, the eldest of three children born to Richard and Daisy (Wheeler) Holmes. She spent her early years in Westover, SD, with time also spent in Rapid City, and Illinois. She graduated from Murdo High School in 1954, and attended nursing school in Mitchell, SD for a short time.

Sharon married the love of her life, James Millay, on July 8, 1956. They were blessed with the births of their three children Robert, Douglas, and Lisa. During the early years of marriage they shared time between Kadoka, SD where Jim taught school, and Murdo, SD where Jim helped with the family farm. They spent over 30 years in Kadoka before moving back to Murdo where Jim took a job with West Central Electric. Sharon moved to Moorcroft, WY after the death of her husband to be close to her daughter and grandchildren.

Sharon always kept busy assisting with community projects and causes. Over the years she was very active with band parents, PTA, Kadoka Presbyterian Church, Murdo Methodist Church, and the Book and Thimble Club. She loved to cook and maintain her yard, and was very proud of her Master Gardener designation. She also was an avid reader and usually had two or three books going all the time. Sharon loved to travel and visited much of the United States before her illness. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attended as many of their many activities as she could. She was a member of the Moorcroft Presbyterian Church.

Blessed to share her life are her three children Robert Millay and his wife Linda of Riverton, UT, Douglas Millay and his wife Peggy of Gering, NE, and Lisa Good and her husband Rick of Moorcroft, WY; seven grandchildren: Dee Davis of Twin Falls, ID, Darcy (Korey) Hillyard of Cedar City, UT, Elizabeth Millay of Spearfish, SD, Madeline Millay of Gering, NE, Alaina Millay of Gering, NE, Kaydee (Ronnie) Stewart of Dayton, WY and Kaylor Good of Moorcroft, WY; five great grandchildren: Ian Davis of Twin Falls, ID, Shantele Davis of Salt Lake City, UT, Drayton Hillyard of Cedar City, UT, Kayson Hillyard of Cedar City, UT, and Chap Stewart of Dayton, WY; brothers Larry (Janine) Holmes of Valentine, NE, and Terry (Debbie) Holmes of Pierre, SD.

Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband James Millay, her parents, a sister-in-law and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Murdo Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Murdo Cemetery.

There will also be a celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Moorcroft Presbyterian Church.

A memorial has been established to the Sundance Hospital to establish palliative care within the hospital. Sharon loved the staff at Sundance Hospital and was very appreciative of the care she received there.