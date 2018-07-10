Sharon Senkel is healthy, whole, and celebrating in the presence of Jesus.

Sharon began her life April 7, 1945, in Winner, SD. She learned at an early age to love Jesus and never doubted His love for her. She had one brother, Garry, and several cousins who were more like siblings that she loved dearly. She enjoyed making coffee and cookies for visitors, embroidering beautiful linens, listening to music, and church. Sharon left Winner in 1988 to move with her dad to Morrill Manor in Morrill, NE. There she enjoyed many special friendships while living on her own. She began attending Mitchell Berean Church and grew to love the church and the many kind people who made her a part of the family.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ariel Senkel.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Garry and Barbara Senkel; nephew Bill (Alicia) Senkel and children Lexi, Belle, and Elijah; nephew Heath (Kinsey) Senkel and sons Justin and Andrew; and special friends Pam and Ron Ward.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 13, 2018 at 3pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home with the graveside at 1pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill.