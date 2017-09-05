Shirley A. Kleager, 93, Scottsbluff

Shirley A. Kleager, 93, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, September 2, 2017 at The Residency in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2017 at The Residency with Pastor Jeremy Skaggs officiating. A private family interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff prior to the service. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library or Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born November 23, 1923 in David City, Nebraska to George and Leda (Thompson) Hopkins. She attended the University of Nebraska majoring in English. Her love of literature was a lifelong passion which she passed on to her children. The house was always filled with books either being read or ready to read. Many wonderful memories were spent at the library with her.

Shirley married Frank J. Kleager on December 18, 1944 in David City, Nebraska.

Shirley moved to Scottsbluff when Frank accepted a position as Dean of the Junior College. She grew to love her new home and became active in the community in many different capacities. She volunteered for the Election Office, Crime Stoppers and the library. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church holding various positions which she enjoyed throughout her life. Shirley was a member of PEO Chapter CD since 1953 where she met many women who became her dear friends. She enjoyed an active social life playing bridge, golfing, traveling, and entertaining. Shirley had a wide circle of friends and was known for her quick wit and giving nature. She dearly loved her family and provided a home filled with love and laughter. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her children, Richard (Marsha) Kleager of Lincoln, Scott Kleager of Cologne, Germany and Diane (Vince Kingston) Kleager of Lincoln; grandchildren, Jon (Johanna McDonald) Kleager of Gering, Sarah (Tim) Dunkum of Richmond, VA, Matthew (Angela) Kleager of Lincoln, Laurie (Jason) Stracke of Omaha, and Benjamin and Hannes Kleager both of Cologne, Germany; twelve great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Clyde Kleager of Scottsbluff; and sister-in-law, Mickey Kleager of Colorado Springs, CO.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank; son, Andrew; and sister, Barb McConnell.