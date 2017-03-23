Shirley A. Lanning (Routzong), 61, Gering

Shirley A. Lanning (Routzong), 61, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 21st, 2017 at her home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with Liver Cancer. Visitation will be held at Gering Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 27 from 4:00PM – 7:00PM and on Tuesday, March 28 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, March 29th at 10 am at Calvary Memorial Church, 265 18th Street in Gering. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. In lieu of flowers, Shirley wished for donations be made to her grandchildren to be put towards their continuing education. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com .

Shirley was born in Laredo, Texas, December 28th, 1955 to Mona (Veytia) Routzong and the late Richard Routzong. She attended Bellevue High School in Omaha, Nebraska where she graduated in 1973. After graduation, she followed her dreams of becoming a nurse and completed the required education to become a Certified Medical Assistant. On February 19th, 1977, she married the love of her life, the late Jerry Lanning.

In 1986, Shirley and her husband were blessed with the adoption of a daughter, Stefani. She and her family resided in Gering for 33 years. Following her passion and dreams, she began her career in the medical industry at the Gentry-Clark clinic in Gering. Following her career at Gentry-Clark Clinic, she took on a position at Heritage Health Care Center in Gering. After several years caring for many individuals, she transferred to the Regional West Physicians Clinic in Gering. Her final calling was to transfer to Urgent Care in Scottsbluff where she cared for patients all across the community. Shirley was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart, and was always giving to others. Her passion was to care for those around her and she touched the lives of many.

Shirley was proud to be a “G-Ma” to her grandchildren, Jesus Jr. age 21; Silvina age 19; Jazmine age 18; Alyssa age 17; Gabriel age 13; Carlos age 12; and Izayah age 8. Also close to her heart was her great granddaughter Aiyanna age 2. She thought the world of her grandchildren and knew that every moment spent with them was precious and memorable. She instilled in them values and the love of God that they will carry forever.

Shirley was a compassionate and nurturing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and nurse whose faith and love of God, family, and friends touched the lives of so many. She will forever be remembered for not only the love and passion she had to care for those around her, but also her love for animals.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her; mother, Mona Routzong-Hirner and her spouse Al Hirner of Yuba City, California; daughter, Stefani Cruz and son-in-law Jesse Cruz of Gering, Nebraska; grandchildren Jesus Jr., Silvina, Jazmine, Alyssa, Gabriel, Carlos, and Izayah; great-granddaughter Aiyanna; sister, Cynde Routzong-Jones of California ; nephews, Rick Dowd, Christopher Dowd, and Stephen Jones all of California; furry son, Louis Elliott; and furry grand-pups, Ezekiel Wayne and Meaya Nicole.

She is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Jerry Lanning; father, Richard Routzong; father-in-law, Jack Lanning; mother-in-law, Henrietta Lanning; sister-in-law, Debbie Lanning; and grandmother, Philomena Veytia.